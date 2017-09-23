TUD floating barge for collecting samples on Phoenix Lake Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Residents will soon see a large floating barge on Phoenix Lake as sediment samples will be collected next week.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is moving forward with design and permitting for the Phoenix Lake Preservation and Restoration Project to improve the water quality and storage capacity of the lake, as previously reported here. Tuesday through Friday (Sept. 26-29) of next week Horizon Water and Environment, Inc. will be conducting sediment sampling on the waterway from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Crews will be using a floating barge for the collection. TUD notes that the additional sediment samples are obtained and tested to provide information on the characteristics of the material within the lake. “The results of the lab analysis of the sediment will inform us about the chemical composition of the sediment, its physical characteristics, and also any environmental issues that may need to be addressed when the sediment is removed from the lake. This information is significant for the project to be adequately designed for excavation, dredging, and fill placement operations that will be performed,” states Chad Parsons, an Associate Engineer involved with the project.

In addition, a sediment forebay or pool will be constructed to remove a majority of the sediments into the lake from the Sullivan Creek watershed. TUD projects the actual dredging phase of the project to begin in spring of 2018.

Written by Tracey Petersen.