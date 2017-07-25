Phoenix Lake Restoration Project Study Ready For Public Review

Phoenix Lake Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The environmental study of a $6 million-plus project that aims to make major improvements to Sonora’s primary water source is ready for public review.

Back in June, just ahead of Tuolumne Utility District’s (TUD) anticipated release of the EIR for the Phoenix Lake Preservation and Restoration Project, Clarke Broadcasting reported at length on the project, here.

The goals of the work scope are to improve the 88-acre reservoir’s water quality as well as to restore water storage capacity by implementing sediment removal; increasing wetland enhancement, sediment reuse and disposal; also making tributary improvements.

TUD officials maintain that the work will result in increased reliability of the water supply and quality of its largest water system, which delivers water to more than 10,000 people in Sonora, Jamestown, Scenic View and Mono Village. To date, the utility district has received over $5 million dollars in grant funding for the project and anticipates construction to begin next summer.

The public comment period on TUD’s initial study, a mitigated negative declaration, officially opened July 21 will continue through August 21. In addition to viewing the document at TUD’s office in Sonora (188885 Nugget Blvd.) during normal weekday business hours, interested parties may also review it online here.