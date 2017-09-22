Traffic Alert In Calaveras County

Jenny Lind Road closure in Jenny Lind Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA — A section of a main roadway will be closed one day next week in Valley Springs.

Jenny Lind Road will be shut down between Mann and Baldwin streets next Friday (Sept. 27) so crews can make needed emergency culvert repairs, according to Calaveras County Public Works officials. Road crews will be doing the work from 7a.m. and 3:30 p.m. During that time, that span will be closed to all traffic.

Motorists will find detour signs directing them to take either Mann or Baldwin streets to get around the work. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution around the cone zone areas.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic