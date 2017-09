Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the three high school superintendents in Tuolumne County taking part in a panel discussion.

From Sonora High will be Patrick Chabot, from Summerville will be Robert Griffith and from Big Oak Flat Groveland Unified will be Dave Urquhart. Topics will include enrollment trends, new projects and initiatives this school year, preparing students for college, drug use, bullying and other issues.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.