CAL Fire Attending To Two New Lightning Strike Fires

San Andreas, CA — CAL Fire officials say ground units with recon support from Columbia ‘copter 404 are managing two fires following thunderstorm activity last night.

According to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff, the Soap Fire, currently measuring about 20 feet by 20 feet, was discovered early in the 9 o’clock hour this morning. It is located off Forest Route 5N07 between Fly-In Acres and Beardsley Lake.

The Skull Fire, which is measuring under a quarter-acre in size, was found just after 10 a.m. Just off Forest Route 5N78, its proximity is less than ten miles east of Big Trees.

Both incidents are reported as having slow rates of spread.

