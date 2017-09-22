Update: Air, Ground Resources Heading To House Fire

Ponderosa Drive structure fire response Sept 22 2017 View Slideshow

Update at 11:30 a.m.: CAL Fire officials report a Twain Harte house fire is now contained and did not spread to vegetation.

Officials say the blaze ignited in a fireplace wall and was contained to that area. The exact cause has not been reported yet. Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials confirm that the residents of the structure, located in the 22400 block of Ponderosa Drive near Poppy Terrace, were evacuated without incident. Resources remain on-scene mopping up.

Original Post at 11:10 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Multiple fire units are en route to the Tuolumne-Twain Harte area for a reported residential structure fire.

Dispatchers called it out as being located in the 22400 block of Ponderosa Drive near Poppy Terrace. Few other details are available yet. We will keep you posted as information comes into the news center.

