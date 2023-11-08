Fentanyl Almost Claims Another Life In The Mother Lode

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A Valley Springs woman is lucky to be alive after having to be revived by first responders when she overdosed on fentanyl last month.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials say they are relaying this story to the public to “serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids.”

In recounting the incident, sheriff’s officials detailed that deputies responded to an early morning call regarding a suspected drug overdose at a home on Daphne Street. There, they discovered an unresponsive woman who had overdosed on fentanyl. Acting quickly, the deputies immediately administered Narcan (naloxone) and performed CPR. She was revived due to these life-saving measures.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials commended deputies for their rapid and decisive actions, which they say were crucial in preventing a possible drug overdose death. They added, “We also want to remind the public that the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Calaveras County Substance Use Services, is dedicated to addressing the opioid epidemic and its impact on our community.”

County substance use services are at 891 Mountain Ranch Road (Building L) in San Andreas, or call (209) 754-6555.