Local Housing Needs Will Be The Focus Of Collaborative Event

Tom Crosby and Tamera Blankenship View Photo

Sonora, CA — Looking at ways to increase housing supply, why it is a critical issue for the future of the county, and identifying existing hurdles, are the focus of a forum on Thursday.

A Tuolumne County Housing Collaborative event, “A Blueprint for Housing Production,” will take place in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.

It is being put on in partnership between the Tuolumne County Business Council and the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors.

A recent Mother Lode Views radio show highlighted the event and featured Tamera Blankenship, the county’s new Housing Development Specialist, and Tom Crosby, Tuolumne County Business Council President.

Crosby explained the backstory of the event, noting, “In early 2022, some local community leaders formed the Housing Collaborative. The objective is to address housing availability to meet the needs of workers and young families, primarily, who are currently underserved in our housing ecosystem.”

Blankenship added, “Housing really affects everybody. The Tuolumne County that we want to live in now, and in the future, really depends on everyone having housing that they can afford and meets their needs. I think we have a lot of exciting opportunities to really improve that in the future, and it has exciting ripple effects for economic development and quality of life.”

The Housing Collaborative event is coming up on Thursday, November 9, from 9:30 am to noon, in the board of supervisors meeting room on the 4th floor at 2 South Green Street in Sonora. It is open to the public.