Veterans Day Parade Saturday In Copperopolis

Copperopolis, CA — The VFW Post 12118 is hosting a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday in Copperopolis and it will impact traffic in the area.

Events will kickoff with a pancake breakfast from 8 am – 10:30 at the Copperopolis Old Armory Building at 695 Main Street and the parade will commence at 11 am.

The Calaveras County Public Works Department is alerting travelers that it will travel along Main Street, Reeds Turnpike, and O’Byrnes Ferry Road (near Black Creek Drive). Detour routes will be set up utilizing Little John Road to Copper Cove Drive and Copper Cove Drive to O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

The public is invited to attend the parade. Travel with caution in the area on Saturday morning.

This weekend will mark the parade’s 10th anniversary.