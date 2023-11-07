Crash Into Power Pole Causes Calaveras County Outage

Vehicle into a power pole in the Milton area -- CCF photo View Photos

Calaveras County, CA – A solo vehicle crash into a power pole early this morning in the Milton area turned off the power to thousands of PG&E customers in Calaveras County.

The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. on Milton Road, near South Gulch Road. The CHP reports that 33-year-old Andrew Silva of McFarland, north of Bakersfield, was the lone occupant, driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 northbound on Milton Road, when it went off the road and collided with the power pole, causing an outage.

Assisting first responders included Calaveras Consolidated Fire, which reported that one patient in the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas for treatment. They added that the struck pole resulted in the loss of power to 4,000 PG&E customers in the area.

The utility has made progress throughout the morning, turning the lights back on for those in the affected area. Currently, 40 customers remain without power, with a restoration time of 4 p.m.