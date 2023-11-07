Things To Know Ahead Of Sonora Vs. Summerville Football Rematch

Sonora, CA — Those attending this coming Friday’s Sonora versus Summerville playoff football game will need to plan ahead.

Tickets for all CIF playoff games are only available online by clicking here. Tickets are $12 for General Admission, $10 for Senior Citizens (65-plus) and members of the military, and $7 for students (K-12).

Sonora High is the second seed in the CIF Division Six bracket and Summerville is the seventh seed. Sonora is coming off a first-round bye, and Summerville defeated Marysville last week, 21-8. The winner will advance to face the winner of three-seeded Bradshaw Christian and sixth-seeded Union Mine. Click here to view the full bracket.

To find a link to a new Sonora High School football playoff podcast, click here. It is in addition a Summerville football playoff podcast recorded last week.

Friday night’s game will be a rematch between the two Tuolumne County schools, as Sonora beat Summerville, 42-0, on October 27.