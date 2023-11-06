Sonora Council Will Hear 99 Cents Store Alcohol License Appeal

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — Questions are swirling about whether the 99 Cents Only store at 740 Mono Way will be allowed to sell alcohol.

The business has requested a permit from Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC), but the Type 20 permit has been denied by the state. ABC argued that there is already a high concentration of those licenses in the surrounding area.

ABC noted that the license would only be granted if the city made a “Public Convenience or Necessity (PCN)” ruling that the permit was needed. The city’s police chief, Turu Vanderwiel, is the designee for such decisions and decided it did not meet the criteria.

The 99 Cents Only store is now appealing Vanderwiel’s decision, and it will be discussed by the full council at today’s meeting.

In other business, there will be a presentation about future concepts for Linoberg Street and a Strategic Growth Plan presentation.

The Sonora City Council meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.