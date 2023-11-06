Crashes Occurring On Soggy Monday Morning

Tuolumne County, CA — Travel with extra caution this Monday morning as there have been slick roads due to rain and a couple of vehicle accidents.

The CHP reports that a vehicle went off Highway 120 near Merrill Road in the Groveland area at around 6:25 am. The vehicle overturned and is blocking the eastbound Highway 120 traffic lane. No injuries were reported and the driver is out of the vehicle and walking around.

At 6:36 am, a crash was reported on Highway 49 near Tuttletown Road. The vehicle is off the road and traffic is still moving freely. No injuries were reported. The vehicle is not drivable, however, so a tow truck has been requested.