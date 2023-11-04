Partly Cloudy
Road Improvements To Delay Traffic On Several Calaveras County Roads

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County, CA – Motorists can expect delays along sections of several county roadways throughout November due to crack sealing prep work.

The county has hired Austin Enterprise out of Bakersfield to apply the crack sealing treatment in preparation for the High Friction Surface Treatment Project, which will be done in the spring of 2024. The work will begin on Monday, November 6, and continue through the end of the month. County public works officials provided this list of roadways:

CCPW construction activities on area roads chart
CCPW construction activities on area roads chart

The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Motorists could face up to ten-minute delays on these roads during construction. Any questions or urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

