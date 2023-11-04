CHP Release Details On Jamestown Motorcycle Vs. Truck Crash

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA — One person was flown from the scene of a motorcycle-versus-pickup crash with serious injuries on O’Brynes Ferry Road.

The collision happened last Saturday in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. CHP spokesperson Nick Norton reports that 65-year-old Jeffrey Fiscalini of Jamestown was stopped in a 2011 Chevy Silverado on Peoria Flat Road at the intersection with O’Byrnes Ferry Road, waiting for traffic to clear to make a left onto that roadway. 18-year-old Felix Varrasso of Copperopolis was traveling around 55 mph northbound on O’Byrnes Ferry Road riding a 2015 KTM motorcycle. Norton reports that Fiscalini looked to his left and observed the motorcycle approaching, but felt he had time to merge into traffic and started to make his left turn.

Instead, he pulled directly into the path of Varrasso, who tried to steer to the left around the pickup. Unfortunately, he was not able to miss the right front of the truck. The motorcycle crashed into the right front of the pickup and was thrown to the right shoulder of O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Varrasso suffered major injuries to his entire body and was flown to Memorial Hospital in Modesto, according to Norton. He added, “Fiscalini’s truck came to rest in a barbed wire fence on the west shoulder of the roadway. He exited his vehicle to check on the rider, and he did not sustain any injuries.”