Summervillle Wins First Playoff Game

Written by Mike Woicicki

Friday night was the opening round of this year’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 Football Playoffs. Ranked seventh, the Summerville Bears hosted the tenth-ranked Marysville Indians in the D-6 bracket. It turned out to be an exciting game, with the Bears playing well on defense and doing enough on offense to win 21–8 and move to round two of the playoffs.

The first half was a defensive struggle, with the Bears scoring first on a Tristan Barajas seven-yard run in the first quarter and the Indians scoring on a short pass with 22 seconds left on the clock in the second quarter. The Bears started to show their true offense in those last 22 seconds as they drove to the one-foot line before they ran out of time and went into halftime, down 8 to 7.

The second half was more like what we have come to know as Bear’s football this year. They kept Marysville out of the end zone and scored twice. The first TD was an 11-yard pass from Bryce Leveroos to Hunter Anderson in the third quarter, and a 4-yard Leveroos run in the fourth quarter finished the scoring. Bryson Benites, once again, was 3 for 3, kicking extra points.

In a total team effort, the Bears gained 353 yards during the night. Four runners—Barajas, Leveroos, Nick Rodgers, and Colton Cash—rambled for 191 yards, while Leveroos and Luke Larson added 163 yards through the air.

The Black Oak Casino player of the game was Bryce Leveroos, who rushed for 90 yards and one TD on 15 carries, passed for 130 yards and a TD (completing 8 of 11 passes), and caught one pass for a 32-yard gain.

With this win, the Bears earn their way into the second round of the D-6 playoffs. The #2 Sonora Wildcats will host the Bears next Friday, November 10th, at 7 p.m.