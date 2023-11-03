Tuolumne County Free Green Waste Drop-Off Saturday

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Those wanting to get rid of green waste will have an easy and cheap way to do it in Tuolumne County this weekend.

The county Air Pollution Control District has teamed up with Wise Woodworks, Inc., to offer a free green waste drop-off program for Tuolumne County residents. Green waste can be grass clippings, leaves, pine needles, flowers, tree trimmings, brush, and dead plants.

On Saturday, November 4, there will be two sites open to dispose of green waste at the locations below:

Wise Woodworks, Inc. (Plainview) Soulsbyville:

Highway 108/Plainview Road

Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday through Saturday

Wise Woodworks, Inc. (Eagle Ridge) Sonora:

18629 Eagle Ridge Drive

Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday through Saturday.

For any questions regarding the program, contact the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District at 209-533-5693.