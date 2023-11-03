Halloween Tournament A Treat For Sierra United Soccer Teams

SUSC U14G Halloween Classic 1 Names from left to right: Back Row (coaches): Scott Rexwinkle, Caitlin Sparks, Trish Andersen Second Row: Mel Kirk (coach), Shafer Rexwinkle, Sofia Degrazio, Roslyn Andersen, Brenna Nixon, Jessie Montoya-Campbell, Avila Niven, Audryna Vann, Jayde Neri, Cambria Atkins, Haylei Flower, McKinley Williamson, Ayla Diaz Bottom Row: Heidi Grossen, Mary Mccrory, Evalyn Wilk, Camden Sparks, Scarlett Kirk View Photos

Sonora, CA – Eight Sierra United soccer teams headed to Folsom this past weekend, and one won first place in their division.

The local teams competed against those from the Central Valley, Sacramento and the Bay Area at the Sierra United 2023 Folsom Lake Surf Halloween Classic. The Sierra United 2010 girls team, meaning you were born in that year, took first place in the U or under 14 Girls Gold Division with a convincing 3-0 win over Roseville Soccer Club in the tournament final played at Folsom Lake College. The team had a combined record of two wins and two ties and outscored their opponents by a total of 5-1.

“This team continues to develop and progress to higher and higher levels of play, and I am so proud of their effort, skill, and quality of character displayed this weekend,” said Scott Rexwinkle, Sierra United 2010G Head Coach. “Our team played their hearts out for our community, families, and friends, and for the memory of Grace Whited, whose name is proudly represented on our jerseys. #GraceStrong.”

Sadly, Whited died last month at the age of nine after battling neuroblastoma cancer. Also taking home a trophy was the 2015 girls’ team that took second place in the U9 Girls Division A Bracket. And, as the tournament is Halloween-themed, in the first matches, players wore costumes. The 2011 boys’ team won best costume in the U12 Boys Division for their In-N-Out servers kits.