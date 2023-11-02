Summerville High Gears Up For Football Playoffs

Summerville Bears Football Playoff Preview View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – Bears fans can hear a preview and analysis of this Friday’s upcoming high school football playoff matchup between Summerville and Marysville.

A Summerville Bears high school football postseason podcast is now available on myMotherLode.com in which BJ Hansen poses questions to the voices of the Bears on KKBN, Mike Woiciki and Mike Rodgers.

You can find a link to it by clicking here.

They recap the successful regular season, highlight some of the top performers, and preview the road ahead for the Bears.

Kickoff is this Friday evening at seven o’clock at Thorsted Field. The winner will move on to face Sonora High School on November 10. Sonora is the two seed in the Division 6 Sac Joaquin Section Playoffs and Summerville is the seventh seed.

A Wildcats postseason preview podcast is scheduled for next week.

Summerville High Football airs live on 93.5 KKBN and Sonora High Football airs on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.