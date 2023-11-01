Update: Guardrail Repairs In Copperopolis Pushed Back

Road work with flagger View Photo

Update at 3:15 p.m.: Calaveras County Public Works (CCPW) just contacted Clarke Broadcasting regarding the guardrail work in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County that was supposed to begin today. Public works officials stated, “We just found out that the contractor is delayed, and the work won’t be rescheduled until the 13th or 14th of this month.” An update on the exact dates will be provided when CCPW reschedules the work

Original post at 1:34 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA – Motorists can expect short delays in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County due to guardrail repairs.

The county has contracted with Midstate Barrier, Inc. out of Stockton to conduct the work, which is taking place along Copper Cove Drive at the Black Creek Road intersection, off O’Byrnes Ferry Road. Crews began the repairs today, with the guardrail repairs running through Friday, Nov. 3. The hours of operation will be during daylight hours.

Travelers can expect single-lane closures and minor traffic delays of up to five minutes on Copper Cove Drive. Motorists are asked to use extra caution and slow down where workers and equipment are present.

Any questions regarding the work or to report urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).