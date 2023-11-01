Update: House Fire In Tuolumne

Update at 10:07 am: The house fire in the 18000 block is now contained. Crews are mopping up the incident. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Original story at 9:41 am: Tuolumne, CA — Firefighters are battling a residential structure fire in the 18000 block of Stag Circle in Tuolumne.

There is smoke coming from the structure. The people inside have exited and officials are working to fully extinguish the blaze. Be prepared for activity in the area.

It was reported at around 9:20 am.