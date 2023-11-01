More Details On Amador Stabbing Spree, Local Senator Weighs In

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Ione, CA — The Police Chief of the small community of Ione in Amador County provided an update on Monday’s stabbing spree allegedly carried out by a recently released state prisoner who killed one person and injured two others.

Taken into custody shortly after the incident was 34-year-old Joseph Stephens Jenkins.

Chief John Alfred gave additional background information at a press conference yesterday afternoon, stating, “Mr. Jenkins was released in February from prison and sent to Atascadero State Hospital. In July, he was released from Atascadero State Hospital and came to Ione, approximately on the sixth of July.”

The woman whom he allegedly stabbed and killed has been identified by family members as 63-year-old Lori Louise Owens. Two other victims who were hurt are expected to survive. The PG&E worker injured was released, according to the Police Chief, and another man in his 20s is still receiving care.

Chief Alfred had initially stated shortly after the arrest that Jenkins had been released from prison on a murder charge from 2011 but wanted to clarify, “Mr. Jenkins is on parole for attempted murder, not murder. We contacted and were able to get ahold of the parole agent and got more information on that. His charge, and why he was on parole, was from the 2011 case here in the city of Ione.”

The chief added that the crime in 2011, and Monday’s incident, all appeared to be random attacks.

Mother Lode Democratic Senator Marie Alvarado Gil is also watching the case closely. She resides in Amador County, and says, “My heart goes out to the victims of these preventable heinous crimes. Joseph Jenkins obviously should have never been paroled, we continue to allow violent felons to be released onto our streets and it must stop.”

Alvarado Gil concludes, “I have been in contact with the Chief of Police and Mayor to offer any assistance they may need.”