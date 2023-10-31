Three Suspects Cited For Providing Alcohol to Minors

Calaveras County Sheriff patrol vehicle View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – Three people were cited for supplying an underage teen with alcohol.

A sting set up by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office along with agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) in Copperopolis targeted adults who purchase alcohol for persons under the age of 21. Three suspects were cited on October 6th in what state officials refer to as a Shoulder Tap operation. It involves a minor under the direct supervision of law enforcement standing outside of a liquor or convenience store and asking customers to buy them alcohol.

“The minor also indicates they are underage and cannot purchase the alcohol,” according to ABC officials.

Adults caught agreeing to purchase alcohol for an underage person can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor, carrying a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

“We conduct these operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Joseph McCullough. “By preventing underage drinking, we can increase the quality of life in our communities and reduce DUIs.”

Additionally, statistics show that those under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that about 25 percent of fatal crashes involve underage drinking.

The three suspects were not identified. A grant from the ABC Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP) program helped pay for this program.