Fire Restrictions Ease On BLM Lands In Mother Lode

Red Hills Recreation Area - BLM Land View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Bureau of Land Management announces that fire restrictions are lessening, effective immediately, on its 230,000 acres of public lands in central California.

The cooler temperatures, and recent wet weather, have reduced fire risks. It includes public lands managed by the Mother Lode Field Office in Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, El Dorado, Mariposa, Placer, and other surrounding counties. Recreational target shooting is again allowed, and campfires are allowed with a valid permit (unless otherwise posted).

Despite the restrictions easing, the BLM adds that people who spark wildfires, intentionally or unintentionally, can be held responsible for fire suppression and repair costs.

Mother Lode Field Manager, Jeff Horn, adds, “Safety tips include keeping vehicles off dry grass or brush; carrying a fire extinguisher, shovel and bucket of water; getting a permit for any campfire or use of portable gas stoves; and following any posted signs or area-specific restrictions.”

To view a map of the 230,000 acres of BLM land in Central California, click here.