One Person Killed, Two Others Injured, In Amador County Stabbing Spree

Ione Police Department View Photo

Amador County, CA — A transient man who was recently released from prison was arrested in Amador County on Monday after allegedly stabbing three people.

It happened during the eight o’clock hour in the morning in the area of Shakeley Lane in Ione. The Ione Police Department captured the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Joseph Stephens Jenkins. He stabbed and killed one unidentified Ione resident, injured a second Ione resident, and injured a PG&E employee who happened to be working in the area. The latter two injured were taken to area hospitals to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department indicates that the stabbings appeared to be random as the victims were not connected. No additional information was immediately released as the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect, Jenkins, was recently released from state prison and is on parole for a murder that occurred in 2011.