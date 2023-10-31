Judge Blocks CA Law Banning Gun Shows At County Fairs

Sacramento, CA — A new law taking effect this year bans gun shows from taking place at state-owned county fairgrounds.

On Monday, US District Judge Mark Holcomb blocked the law with an injunction, arguing that it is violating the rights of prospective buyers who can buy firearms at any gun shop.

Holcomb said in a written statement, “California’s interest in stopping crimes committed with illegal weapons, as important as it is, cannot justify prohibiting the complete sale of lawful firearms at gun shows.

The law was challenged by groups like the National Rifle Association and the California Rifle and Pistol Association.

The author the bill, Democratic Senator Dave Min of Orange County, said he is “confident this decision will be reversed on appeal.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta argued on behalf of the law in court and it is likely to now file an appeal to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.