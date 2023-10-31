Clear
41.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Judge Blocks CA Law Banning Gun Shows At County Fairs

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Guns, Rifles, Firearms

Guns, Rifles, Firearms

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A new law taking effect this year bans gun shows from taking place at state-owned county fairgrounds.

On Monday, US District Judge Mark Holcomb blocked the law with an injunction, arguing that it is violating the rights of prospective buyers who can buy firearms at any gun shop.

Holcomb said in a written statement, “California’s interest in stopping crimes committed with illegal weapons, as important as it is, cannot justify prohibiting the complete sale of lawful firearms at gun shows.

The law was challenged by groups like the National Rifle Association and the California Rifle and Pistol Association.

The author the bill, Democratic Senator Dave Min of Orange County, said he is “confident this decision will be reversed on appeal.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta argued on behalf of the law in court and it is likely to now file an appeal to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 