Convicted Burglar Denied Early Release

Sonora, CA – While divulging a long history of criminal activity resulting in incarcerations, Tuolumne County District Attorney Laura Krieg announced the rejection of inmate Calvin Davis’ early parole.

Krieg reports that in 2014 Davis was convicted of conspiracy, five counts of second degree commercial burglary, two counts of identity theft, and first degree residential burglary. The charges stemmed from being arrested in 2013 for using a stolen Lowe’s credit card to fraudulently charge nearly $3,269 in items and stealing a motorcycle and other property from a shop and home in the county. Davis was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison.

In July of this year, Krieg notes Davis was up for early release from prison due to last years passage of Proposition 57, which allows “non-violent” offenders to be considered for parole after they have only served the term of their primary offense. In a response letter the D. A.’s office detailed Davis’ criminal history, which includes two prior strike convictions for vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing great bodily injury. It also cited prison time for a serious or violent felony, noting that the offenses suggest that Davis posed an unreasonable risk of danger to the public. This week, the Board of Parole Hearings agreed and denied his early release citing the letter in support of its decision.

