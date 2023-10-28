Taking A ‘Stand For Israel’ Rally In Sonora

Pro-Israel Rally in downtown Sonora -- Photo taken by Sabrina Biehl View Photos

Sonora, CA — A crowd of more than 50 people gathered at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora yesterday to show their support for the Israelis.

A “Stand for Israel” rally was held Friday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. As earlier reported here, it was organized by local resident Gat Slor, who stated that after seeing pro-Hamas rallies around the world and here at home, she wanted to show support for Israel. Slor added that there was no set number of speakers at the event.

Instead, several people shared their thoughts on the subject. One woman in the crowd told Clarke Broadcasting why she had attended, stating, “We’re a small community, and we are a Judeo-Christian community, and we welcome anyone who agrees with the fact that violence is not the answer. It doesn’t matter what nationality you are.”

