‘Stand For Israel’ Rally Planned In Sonora

Sonora, CA — A pro-Israel rally will be held Friday afternoon at Sonora’s Courthouse Park.

It is being organized by local resident Gat Slor, who says, “I have seen, to my dismay, on the news, a lot of pro-Hamas rallies, all over the world, including in our own country. I felt the need to have one in our little town for Israel so that we can show the world that we support Israel.”

The rally, called “Stand for Israel,” will take place from 3-5 p.m. on Friday (October 27) in the center of downtown Sonora. Slor says the event will be educational, and feature speakers, and even a live performance of the Israeli anthem played on violin.

Slor concludes, “Come and support Israel, and know that we are not just supporting Israel, but we are supporting Western values and our freedoms. I believe that if we do not stand up for what’s right, then, unfortunately, what has happened in Israel will come soon to a theater near us, and we don’t want that to happen.”

The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 20th day. Click here to find the latest World News update from the Associated Press.