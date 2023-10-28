Clear
Burning Temporarily Suspended In Amador County

By Tracey Petersen
Amador County, CA — CAL Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit (EAU) lifted the seasonal ban on debris burning this week, but incoming windy weather has forced that ban to be temporarily reinstated this weekend.

On Wednesday (10/25) we reported that the unit lifted the debris burning restrictions in Amador, El Dorado, Alpine, Sacramento, and San Joaquin counties. That same day, the unit responded to a vegetation fire off of Shenandoah Road outside of River Pines, as pictured here. The blaze was contained to 1.8 acres, and fire officials reported the cause was an escaped debris burn.

Then the next day, the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch in the region and an elevated fire danger, as reported here. Now, the unit is implementing a temporary ban on burning in Amador County, Sacramento County SRA, and the western portion of El Dorado County, effective Saturday, October 28 through Sunday, October 29. However, burning will still be permitted in Alpine County and Eastern El Dorado County with a valid permit. CAL Fire reminds the public, “As always, contact your local Air Quality Management District to determine what permit requirements and burning restrictions apply in your area.”

The number to call in Amador County is (209) 223-6246.

