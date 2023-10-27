Clear
Mother Calls 911 After Death Threats

By Tracey Petersen
Columbia, CA – A Columbia man was arrested after making threats to kill himself and his mother, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, at around 7:40 p.m., a woman called the dispatch to request a welfare check on her son, 41-year-old Gary Michael Noakes, who lived in the area of Green Street in Columbia. The mother went on to detail that her son was delusional, hearing things, and possibly under the influence of drugs. She also stated that Noakes had “made threats to kill her and kill himself.”

Fearing for her life, the mother stated that she wanted her son criminally prosecuted. After questioning Noakes, deputies took him into custody for making criminal threats.

