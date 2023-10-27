Collaborative Event Focuses On Housing Needs

Tom Crosby and Tamera Blankenship View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will preview an upcoming Housing Collaborative event, “A Blueprint For Housing Production.”

It is being put on in partnership between the Tuolumne County Business Council and the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors. This weekend’s show will feature one of the main speakers at the event, Tamera Blankenship, the county’s new Housing Development Specialist, and Tom Crosby, TC Business Council President.

They will talk about the local state of housing, challenges, and opportunities.

The Housing Collaborative event is coming up on November 9, from 9:30 am-noon, in the board of supervisors meeting room on the 4th floor at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.