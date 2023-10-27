Assault Results In Four Arrests At Local Jail

Franco Castrejon TCSO booking photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – Four prisoners at the Tuolumne County Jail are in more legal trouble after three allegedly attacked another inmate in his cell and a fourth played lookout.

A report of an inmate who had been assaulted by other inmates within the same housing unit recently brought a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy to the Dambacher Detention Center (DDC) off Wards Ferry Road in Sonora. Using surveillance footage and witness interviews, it was determined that 36-year-old Franco Castrejon of Ceres, 43-year-old Fidel Arreola, 20-year-old Manual Reymundo of Manteca, and 27-year-old Spencer Pomeroy of Sonora had followed the victim into the area of his cell.

“Once inside the cell victim’s cell, Castrejon, Arreola, and Reymundo hit the victim several times, causing minor injuries, while Pomeroy acted as a lookout near the entryway of the cell while the battery was occurring,” detailed sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Jake Ostoich.

DDC nursing staff treated the victim, who was removed from the housing unit. Castrejon, Arreola and Reymundo were arrested for battery and conspiracy, and Pomeroy for conspiracy.