Update: Third Power Outage Today, This Time In Calaveras County

PG&E power outage in the Arnold, Dorrington and Cottage Springs area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 5:50 p.m.: PG&E reports that power has been restored to 4,134 customers without electricity in the Arnold, Dorrington and Cottage Springs areas this afternoon.

Original post at 2:45 p.m.: Arnold, CA PG&E reports more than 4,000 customers are without electricity in the Arnold, Dorrington and Cottage Springs areas this afternoon.

This is the third power outage today, as two others this morning left a combined 1,793 customers in the Groveland area and near Lake Don Pedro without lights. Both outages were restored by the one o’clock hour, and no cause was released, as reported here.

This latest outage, which happened around 1:30 p.m., stretches along Highway 4 and is affecting 4,134 customers. The utility reports that “a crew has been assigned to assess the outage.” The restoration time is estimated to be around 6:30 p.m. for customers in the Arnold area and around 7:30 p.m. for those in Dorrington and Cottage Springs. The company has not reported a cause for either outage.