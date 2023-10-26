Update: Nearly 2,000 PG&E Customers Without Power In Tuolumne County.

PG&E power outage in Groveland and near Lake Don Pedro View Photo

Update at 1:49 p.m.: PG&E reports that the power has been restored to all 1,793 customers in the Groveland and Lake Don Pedro areas whose lights went off this morning. In the noon hour, all 1,506 customers in the Groveland area had their electricity restored. In the one o’clock hour, crews were able to turn the lights back on for the 287 customers near the lake. The company has not given a cause for either outage.

Update at 12:50 p.m.: PG&E crews are making progress on two power outages in Tuolumne County that were impacting nearly 2,000 customers. The utility reports that the lights are back on for all of the 1,506 customers in the Groveland area who woke up to no electricity in the six o’clock hour this morning. No cause was immediately given for this outage. Details on the second outage affecting 287 customers near Lake Don Pedro can be viewed below.

Original post at 11:34 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E is reporting that nearly 2,000 customers in Tuolumne County are without power.

Those impacted are in the Groveland area running along Ferretti Road, north of Highway 120, and near Lake Don Pedro along Merced Falls Road and Highway 132. All 1,793 customers lost electricity this morning. Of that number, 1,506 customers are in the Groveland area, and 287 are near the lake. The utility reports that crews are at both outage locations, assessing possible causes. The company gives a 1 p.m. restoration time for the larger outage and 7:30 p.m. for the smaller one.