Update: Motorcycle Vs. Truck Crash In Tuolumne County

Update at 3:25 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage has been removed after a serious motorcycle-versus-truck crash near the Rattlesnake Gulch Road intersection and Lower Quail Mine Road.

Original post at 2:45 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — First responders remain on the scene of a motorcycle-versus-pickup crash in the Big Hill area of Tuolumne County. Traffic is moving freely once again. Further details on the collision can be viewed below.

The collision happened just before noon near the Rattlesnake Gulch Road intersection and Lower Quail Mine Road. According to the CHP, a worker repairing a pole in the area called in the wreck. Officers are directing traffic as emergency crews treat a patient and investigators survey the scene. The CHP is reporting major injuries in the crash.