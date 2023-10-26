Senator Alvarado Gil Provides Update On Fire Insurance Talks

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sacramento, CA — District Four California Senator Marie Alvarado Gil has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about efforts to address spiking fire insurance costs in the Sierra Foothills.

Alvarado Gil, a Democrat, who resides in Amador County, is a member of the Senate Insurance Committee and mentions that she is on the California Fair Plan.

She gives an update on state legislation and talks that are underway. You can find the full blog by clicking here.

Senator Alvarado Gil also recently talked about fire insurance on a recent 30-minute Mother Lode Views show.

She recently completed her first legislative session. Her District Four covers Tuolumne, Calaveras, Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Inyo, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Mono, Nevada, Placer, and Stanislaus counties.