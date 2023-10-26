A Possible Suspect In Mariposa Murder

Justin Bolton -- MCSO photo View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Investigators are turning to the public to help locate the man possibly involved in the homicide of Wendy Pullins.

The potential suspect picture in the image box is Justin Bolton, who is wanted for questioning by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office regarding the disappearance and murder of 57-year-old Pullins of Manteca. As earlier reported, she went missing in June 2022 while driving her Jeep in Mariposa. It was found crashed on its side down an embankment in September of that same year. In October of this year, tips from the public regarding a vehicle believed to be involved in the homicide resulted in it being found on an unidentified property, as earlier reported here.

Sheriff’s officials now report, “Credible information was received from multiple sources that Bolton was involved with the homicide of Pullins on June 15, 2022.”

Bolton is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone spotting Bolton or knowing of his whereabouts should not attempt to contact him, but instead call Detective Caleb Collins at (209) 966-3615 or via email at sheriff@mariposacounty.org. Anonymous tips can be sent using the Mariposa Sheriff App.