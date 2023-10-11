Vehicle Wanted In Connection With Mariposa Homicide Case Found

MCSO locate Subaru car believed to be involved in the case. MCSO photo View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – After releasing a photo to the public last Wednesday of a car believed to be involved in the Pullins homicide, investigators got the tip they needed.

On Friday (10/6), less than two days later, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Detectives searched an unidentified property, and as can be seen in the image box picture, they found the one they were looking for but did not report any arrests.

“Information we received led to the discovery of the 2005 Subaru Outback we had been looking for. This vehicle is now at the California Department of Justice lab being processed for any forensic evidence related to the homicide,” disclosed sheriff’s officials.

It is a case that started out as a missing person report on 57-year-old Wendy Pullins of Manteca. She was last seen driving a Jeep Cherokee in the county in June of last year. Then in September, that SUV was found down an embankment on its side with Pullins’ blood inside. Nearly a year later, last month, a $1,000 reward was offered for information on Pullins’ whereabouts. Last week’s move, as reported here, to once again reach out to the public regarding the Subara was successful, leading Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese to comment, “Keep the information coming. Bringing those involved to justice and answers for her family continues to be our goal, and we will not stop until we meet those goals,” stated Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

Anyone with additional information surrounding the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 209-966-3615 or via email at sheriff@mariposacounty.org. Anonymous tips can be sent using the Mariposa Sheriff App.