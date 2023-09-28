Mariposa Sheriff’s Office Investigating Missing Woman Case As Homicide

Wendy Pullins' Jeep found on its side View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – A case involving a woman who went missing in Mariposa County in June of last year and whose Jeep was found abandoned with blood inside three months later is now being investigated as a homicide.

We reported here last week that a $1,000 reward was being offered by investigators in hopes of getting more information on the case, which involves the disappearance of 57-year-old Wendy Pullins of Ahwahnee. She was last seen on June 15, 2022, driving her Jeep Cherokee in Mariposa County. Three days later, a missing person report was filed by family members.

“The investigation initially began with Search and Rescue responding to locate Wendy as a missing person,” report Mariposa County Sheriff’s Officials. “After a lengthy search, the case was turned over to the investigations unit, and detectives began examining the case.”

Detectives got a break when Pullins’ Jeep was located on September 8th of last year, but she was nowhere to be found. At that time, they only disclosed that the Jeep had been located and that it was being sent to the California Department of Justice (DOJ) Forensic Laboratory for “further processing,” as reported here.

The picture released by sheriff’s officials shows the Jeep on its side. Detective stated, “The vehicle was found down a steep embankment in a remote area of Mariposa County. Forensic analysis done of blood located inside the vehicle was a positive match to Wendy’s DNA.” They added, “Because of the amount of time since Wendy was reported missing, the condition of the vehicle, and the blood located inside the vehicle, this investigation is being treated as a homicide.”

In an effort to identify potential suspects, multiple items of evidence collected from the vehicle continue to be processed by the DOJ. The reward is still being offered, and the public is encouraged to come forward with any information pertaining to the case. There are several ways to contact the sheriff’s office: by phone at (209-966-3615, via email at sheriff@mariposacounty.org, or for anonymous tips, use the Mariposa Sheriff App.

Sheriff Jeremy Briese shared, “Wendy’s family deserves answers, and my office will not stop trying to find those answers. Our detectives are working this case daily. I am confident we will catch those involved very soon.”