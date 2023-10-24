Clear
Motorists Delays Wednesday Due To Water Mainline Repair

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – A water mainline repair along North Sunshine Road in the Mono Vista area of Tuolumne County will cause traffic delays tomorrow.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) reports the temporary road closure on Wednesday, October 25, which runs from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It includes the busy intersection of Crestview Drive, north of Highway 108, and stretches to Mono Vista Road.

Flaggers will be directing motorists during the repair, as one-way traffic controls will be in place. Divers can expect up to 10-minute delays. TUD asks travelers to take an alternative route if possible.

District officials added, “TUD continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to our customers. We appreciate your patience as repairs are being made.”

Contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536 for more information.

