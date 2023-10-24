More Prospective Local Supervisor Candidates Emerge

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The list of potential candidates eying seats on the board of supervisors in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties is getting longer.

The Primary Election is in March, and it is the early period when people can pull petitions to collect signatures in lieu of later paying filing fees.

We reported earlier that in Tuolumne County a race garnering heavy interest is District One, which covers the greater Sonora area.

A new potential candidate has emerged, and taken the early step, Tanya Carsner. She joins other confirmed candidates in the race, Matt Hawkins, Mike Holland, and Mark Plummer. Joanne McCullough earlier announced her candidacy, but has since exited the race. Plummer is the lone person on the District One list who has not pulled petitions (it is not a required step to do so – but often gives an early insight into who is running). The incumbent in the race, David Goldemberg, has not announced whether he is running for re-election.

In the District Four race, the lone candidate to pull petitions so far is Steve Griefer, and in District Five, the only person to do so is Arthur Schmidt.

District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff has already stated that she is not running for re-election, while District Five incumbent Jaron Brandon has not pulled petitions but is running for re-election.

In Calaveras County, three prospective candidates have pulled petitions in the District One race, incumbent Gary Tofanelli, Anna Grace Gates, and Tim Grant.

In District Two, where incumbent Jack Garamendi is not seeking re-election, there are now six prospective candidates, Sheryl McKeown-Harper, Michelle Turner, Catherine Eastburn, Autumn Andahl, Trevor Wittke, and Christopher Ebert.

In District Four, only incumbent Amanda Folendorf has pulled petitions.

The Signatures-In-Lieu-Of-Filing Period runs through November 8, which will be followed by the Declaration of Candidacy period that goes through mid-December.