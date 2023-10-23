Calaveras Seeks Project Proposals For Available Federal Funds

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County is seeking ideas on how to best spend $114,940 coming via Title III funds from the federal Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act.

The county government reports that proposals are due by November 10 at 3 pm. Under Title III rules, the projects can only be related to certain areas:

-Firewise Communities Program

-Reimbursement for emergency services (firefighting and law enforcement patrols) on federal land paid for by the county.

-Develop community wildfire protection plans (CWPPs)

-Training costs and equipment purchases related to emergency service.

-Title III has been expanded to include (A) broadband telecommunications services at local schools; or (B) the technology and connectivity necessary for students to use a digital learning tool at or outside of a local school campus.

There will then be a 45-day public comment period, from November 28 – January 23 to review the proposals and a decision will come afterward by the board of supervisors.

Proposals should be sent to Calaveras County Administration at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, CA 95249 or via email at adminweb@co.calaveras.ca.us