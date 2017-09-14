Forest Service Planning Work At Juniper Uranium Mine

Juniper Uranium Mine Enlarge

Stanislaus National Forest officials warn that notable repair and maintenance work will begin next week at the former Juniper Uranium mine.

It is an abandoned open pit mine that operated from 1956 through 1966 on Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) in the Summit Ranger District. It is at an elevation of 8,500 ft.

Forest Service Spokesperson Diana Fredlund says, “We just want people to know that there will be come heavy construction equipment, and possibly some traffic delays around the mine area on the roads that are there. The contractor (HelioTech) is going to be conducting maintenance of the storm water management system, and they are going to be bring up some rip rap (rock materials) to the site.”

Work will continue through late October, and the final step includes road stabilization and maintenance on the nearby roads (5N01 and 5N33).

