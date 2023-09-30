Vehicle Vs. Bear Crash On HWY 108/120 In Jamestown

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – Motorists continue to report a sad sight to the CHP while driving along Highway 108 at the Highway 120 intersection near Montezuma Junction in Jamestown this morning.

The CHP reports that a vehicle hit a bear just west of that intersection around 9 p.m. The animal was lying in the middle of the roadway between Highway 120 and O’Brynes Ferry Road, blocking traffic into the night.

Minutes after the collision, a passerby pulled over and placed flares to warn approaching vehicles of the crash. Luckily, there were no injuries reported regarding the occupants of the vehicle that originally hit the bear. The CHP says they were able to move the carcass to the westbound right shoulder around 3:30 a.m., allowing traffic to flow freely once again. As of 7:33 this morning, the animal remains on the shoulder, the CHP hopes to have the dead bear removed from the westbound highway shoulder sometime this morning or early afternoon.