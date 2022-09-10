Missing Woman’s SUV Found

Missing Madera woman last known to be in Mariposa County View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – A missing 57-year-old female has not been located, but her SUV was found abandoned.

In June, we reported that Wendy Lee Pullins from Ahwahnee in Madera County was last known to be in Mariposa County after telling family members she was traveling along Stumpfield Mountain Road, off Highway 49, between the communities of Bootjack and Nipinnawasee, as detailed here. She has not been seen or heard from since.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported yesterday that Pullins’ Jeep Cherokee, which she was last known to be driving, was located, but she was nowhere to be found. Investigators noted, “The vehicle is currently being processed by detectives and will be sent to the California Department of Justice Crime Lab for further processing.”

Due to the ongoing investigation, the location of the vehicle and any additional information will not be released at this time, according to sheriff’s officials. Information relating to this case can be relayed to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770 or the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615. Detectives add that if anyone sees or believes they have seen Pullins, they should call 911 immediately.