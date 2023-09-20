Reward Being Offered To Find Missing Woman

Notice of reward being offered by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to find missing woman Wendy Pullins View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is making a new push to the public in hopes of getting tips that lead to the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing since June of last year.

In June of last year, 58-year-old Wendy Lee Pullins was reported missing to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, as earlier reported here. Then, three months later, in September 2022, the Jeep Cherokee she was last known to be driving along Stumpfield Mountain Road, off Highway 49, between the communities of Bootjack and Nipinnawasee, was discovered by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, but with no sign of Pullins, as earlier detailed here.

Now, a year later, Mariposa sheriff’s investigators are turning to the public again, but this time they are offering a $1,000 reward for any information related to Pullins’ whereabouts or that leads to her discovery. Those tips can be made by contacting the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 966-3615.