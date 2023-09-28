Clear
Prescribed Burning Planned Next Week Around Groveland

By B.J. Hansen
Groveland, CA — CAL Fire reports that prescribed burning will start as early as Monday, October 2 at the Pine Mountain Lake Vegetation Management Program site, and at the Crook Vegetation Management Program site.

The projects are located north of Ferretti Road between Phelan Morgan and Boitano roads.

CAL Fire reports, “The campgrounds and green waste locations will remain open during the normal business hours per PML. Smoke will be visible in the area during the prescribed burns and there will be road and trail closures in the area around the burning.”

The ignitions are anticipated to begin on October 2 and burning will continue through the month of October, when conditions are ideal.

CAL Fire adds, “These prescribed burns will reduce understory vegetation, grasses, and noxious weeds, such as star thistle and medusa head. They will enhance and contribute to the fuel break system around the community of Groveland and improve the rangeland.”

