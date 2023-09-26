Quarry Fire Is 1,774 Acres With More Growth Expected

Tuolumne County, CA — The lightning-caused Quarry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest is up to 1,774 acres and 102 firefighters are on the scene.

It started on September 9 in an area off Forest Road 3N01, east of Bourland Creek, in the Miwok Ranger District.

The Forest Service reports that a Type 3 Incident management team is managing the fire, and allowing it to burn out naturally where possible, to meet forest objectives. Adding, “These objectives include benefits such as reducing concentrations of dead ground fuels, re-establishing multigenerational timber stands, improving wildlife habitat, promoting vegetation diversity, and re-introducing fire into fire-adapted ecosystems.”

Looking ahead, the team reports, “Fire acreage will continue to grow as crews take advantage of the weather and burning conditions suitable to accomplish and safely promote the spread of this naturally ignited wildfire. Crews ignited fire from the ridge tops along the east side of the fire filling in unburned areas. They also worked to fill in areas to the north and west, creating a patchwork of burned and unburned fuels. Crews prepped areas to protect natural and cultural resources where fire may pass through. A UAS (unmanned aircraft system) crew scouted areas for potential aerial ignitions in the north.”

Soft road closures remain in effect nearby and are subject to change based on fire activity. Areas to avoid:

-3N21 where it meets 3N16

-2N71 where it meets 3N16

-3N21 where it meets 3N01

-3N22 where it meets 3N01