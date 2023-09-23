A Second Try For Fire Protection Initiative In Calaveras County

Valley Springs Fire Station closed due to staffing shortage View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Measure A, a one percent sales tax to fund Calaveras County fire agencies, was defeated by voters last year, but supporters have once again managed to put it on the ballot.

As earlier reported here, in November, Measure A received 10,261 yes votes but still lost by 266 votes to reach a majority. This week, Calaveras County Clerk-Registrar of Voters Rebecca Turner has certified that supporters of the fire protection initiative gathered enough valid voter signatures to place the measure on the March 5, 2024, primary election ballot. Although only 2,124 valid signatures were required to qualify for the ballot, the proponents submitted 3,244 signatures, and 2,623 were found “sufficient,” meaning they matched the signatures of voters in the county.

“Now, it is up to those of us who want adequate fire protection for our homes and medical response for our families to get the message out to our friends and neighbors,” said Dana Nichols, chairman of the committee that created the initiative.

The measure once again must win by a majority of votes and will enact a 1 percent sales tax to fund the ten local fire departments in the county. The funds will enable them to increase staffing and improve response times. Earlier this summer, the Valley Springs Station was closed due to a shortage of staff, as detailed here.

The next step is for the board of supervisors at next Tuesday’s meeting to place it on the March 5, 2024 ballot. More information on Measure A can be found by clicking here.